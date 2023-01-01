We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Less Water Spots, More Flexibility To Load
LG Dishwasher with TrueSteam® , QuadWash® , Inverter Direct Drive Technology
- QuadWash®
- Inverter Direct Drive
- EasyRack™ Plus
- LG ThinQ™
- 14 Place Settings
Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher
Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots
Effective Soaking
High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.
Less Water Spots
TrueSteam® leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots.
Clean from Every Angle
Four Washing Arms
With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWashTM provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.
Multi-Directional Rotation
The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.
Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Foldable Tines
Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.
Easy Height Adjustment
Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items on any rack.
Smooth Operation
Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Rail.
14 place settings
Quiet, Efficient & Reliable
10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).
Energy Efficient
Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.
Long-Lasting Durability
Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.
Greater Convenience & Performance
Turbo Cycle
Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean lightly soiled dishes in just an hour.
Dual Zone Wash
Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.
Half Load
Select to wash the upper or lower rack depending on your load.
Download Cycles
With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.
Personalized Settings
Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.
Machine Clean Reminder
Smart DiagnosisTM
Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.
Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen
Minimalist Exterior Design
The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.
Elegant Interior Design
Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
14 Place Settings
-
600 x 600 x 850
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
TrueSteam®, QuadWash®
-
- Display Type
- -
- Installation Type
- -
-
- Panel Type
- -
- Total Place Settings
- -
-
- Anti-Bacterial Treatment
- -
- Aqua-Stop
- -
-
- Auto Opening Door
- -
- Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
- -
-
- DirectDrive Motor™
- -
- Drying Performance
- -
-
- Inverter Direct Drive Motor
- -
- Number of Spray Arms
- -
-
- QuadWash™
- -
- SenseClean Wash System
- Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express, Download Cycle
-
- Smart Rack+™
- -
- Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
- -
-
- Vario Washing System
- -
- Washing Performance
- -
-
- Water Softner
- -
-
- Cutlery Baskets
- -
- Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
- -
-
- Cycle Time
- -
- Energy Star
- -
-
- Express Cycle Time
- -
- Noise Emission Class
- -
-
- Noise Level (dBA)
- 46
- Turbo Cycle Time
- -
-
- Water Consumption(L)
- -
-
- Frequency (Hz)
- -
- Power Consumption (W)
- -
-
- Power Supply (V)
- -
-
- Color
- Silver
-
- Colors
- -
- Status Indicators
- -
-
- Time Remaining Indicator
- -
- Tub Material
- -
-
- Adjustable Leg (mm)
- -
- Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
- -
-
- Packing Weight (kg)
- -
- Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
- 600 x 850 x 600
-
- Product Weight (kg)
- -
-
- Auto
- -
- Cancel
- -
-
- Control Lock
- -
- Delay Start
- Yes
-
- Delicate
- -
- Download Cycle
- -
-
- Dual Zone
- -
- Eco
- -
-
- Energy Saver
- -
- Express
- -
-
- Extra Dry
- Yes
- Half Load
- -
-
- Heavy
- -
- High Temp.
- -
-
- Intensive
- -
- Machine Clean
- -
-
- Normal
- -
- Number of Options
- -
-
- Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
- -
- Refresh
- -
-
- Rinse
- -
- Steam
- -
-
- Turbo
- -
-
- NFC
- -
- Proactive Customer Care
- -
-
- Remote Control
- -
- Remote Monitoring
- -
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- -
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- -
-
- Bar Code
- -