Aerial view of trees and water

Thinking bigger to help the planet

LG Eco Green Solutions

Committed to developing greener innovations

Select new LG Sound Bars undergo the UL Environmental Product Declaration review* so we can determine strategies that will minimize environmental impact. In doing so, we are best positioned to deliver solutions that are sustainable, recyclable, and leave less of a footprint over product lifecycle.

*Only applicable to the SP11RA, SP8A.

LG Soundbar Internal Parts

Internal parts made with post-consumer recycled content

The top and bottom parts of certain LG Sound Bar bodies use post-consumer recycled content, as validated by UL.*

*Image shown for illustrative purposes only. Actual product may vary. Each percentage of post-consumer recycled content validated by UL using Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Recycled Content, UL 2809 - Fifth Edition.

LG Soundbar Ecofriendly

LG sound bar with recycled fabric made with plastic bottles

Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we’re taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Our new sound bar models (SP2, QP5, SP7Y) use polyester jersey fabric that was made from plastic bottles, and has been certified using the Global Recycled Standard.*

*Global Recycled Standard was granted by Hyosung TNC Corp. after inspecting fabrics and yarns in accordance with Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Version 4.0.

LG Soundbar Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The internal packaging of certain LG Sound Bars* have been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp – an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product. This new packaging helped LG Sound Bars receive the Eco Product certification from SGS.**

*Available for LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP8A.
**SGS Eco Product certification was granted after assessing certain LG Sound Bars on several categories, including the use of recycled materials for packaging.

LG Soundbar Packaging Redesigned

Packaging redesigned to reduce CO2

We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box,* which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

*L-shaped packaging available for LG Sound Bar models SP8A.