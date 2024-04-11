Lucky Draw Offer: On purchase of all LG 4K TVs between 10th Jan to 28th January 2024, customer will be eligible to participate in Daily Lucky Draw Offer and has a chance win an LG OLED Pose 55LX1 TV. This lucky draw offer is valid Pan India except for the state of Tamil Nadu. 1 winner will be selected daily in lucky draw. Prizes won by the winners of these lucky draws cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Lucky draw winners will have to collect their prizes from the location/address provided to them via email/phone/SMS by LGEIL. Winners needs to show their valid Govt. Photo ID. Offer is only valid on the products purchased through select retail channel. To participate in the offer, customer who has purchased the 4K TV need to register themselves by sending a SMS < First Name Last Name GTM Code > to 7835073507. Once the registration is complete, a customer will receive a message for successful registration and a system generated unique customer registration code. One mobile number can be registered only once. For more than one purchase, customer can register more than once with a different mobile number. Lucky Draw winners will be contacted by LGEIL. The Invoice date should be of same date as that of registration. Any invoice date later than that of registration will not be accepted and will be disqualified. The winner decided by LGEIL for these offers will be final and participants waive its right to challenge & dispute the process and winner declared hereby. By participating and registering for these offers, customer expressly gives his consent to LGEIL to be contacted for marketing and promotional activities and customers accepts the terms and conditions of these offers. Applicable taxes including but not limited to gift tax to be borne by the winner. Winner will get 15 days from the announcement of the draw result to pay the applicable taxes. LGEIL reserves the right to disqualify/forfeit the winner if the applicable taxes is not paid within 15 days of the announcement of such winner.



Winner will be required to share his/her email ID and PAN card with LGEIL to avail the benefit of such offer/draw. Logos shown in the creative belong to respective trademark owners only. Prices mentioned are for per unit only and are inclusive of all Taxes. LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the offer at any point of time without any prior notice or justification. Offer cannot be clubbed and gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Products are available for purchase without the offers as well. Gifts will be available within 90 working days from the date of purchase and subject to fulfilling offer terms. LGEIL is committed for the protection of personal information/ data received from the customer and every information/data provided by the customer under this scheme shall be retained, stored, protected by LGEIL as per its privacy policy www.lg.com/in/privacy. By availing this offer, customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accepted the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offers. LGEIL shall have no legal and/or financial liability on unclaimed coupon beyond the offer applicability. Offer is applicable only on retail sales at select outlets in select cities and may not applicable on institutional sales, B2B, B2C, E- commerce, Government sales etc. and other modes of sales transactions which do not specifically fall under the category of retail sales. LGEIL's decision regarding all matters under offers shall be final and binding and no claims shall be entertained in this regard. All disputes are to be settled /adjudicated in Delhi Courts only. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, and Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer.