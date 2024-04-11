*T&C Apply. Products shown in the creative are for illustration only and, actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may differ from model to model. Get free annual maintenance package worth ₹4200 a value equivalent to part of 1st year maintenance package applicable on all models of Water Purifiers.

₹888/- EMI is applicable on select models of Water Purifier (WW140NP, WW140NPR, WW151NP, WW151NPR, WW130NP, WW155NPB, WW145NPW). Max. up to 15% Cash Back, max ₹6000 is applicable on selected models, please ask store manager before purchase.

For availing this offer payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank.

Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. For more details visit www.lge.com/in.