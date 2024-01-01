We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Big India Freedom Festival OFFER - 2022
Terms and conditions:
- The offer is applicable on the purchase of below products at participating LG best shop only between 1st Sep to 11th Sep 2022. The Participation in this offer is voluntary and the participant accepts all terms and conditions of the offer. The offer is applicable only on:
- Home Entertainment - OLED & QNED All Models, Nanocell & UHD 55" & Above
- Home Appliances - SBS Ref, Dishwasher, Water Purifier, Top Load & Front Load Washing Machines 8kg & Above, MWO - 28 & 32 Ltrs convection
- Participants in the offer should have completed 18 years of age in order to be eligible to participate in the offer.
- This offer is applicable PAN India except in the state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu or wherever expressly barred by law.
- Offer is applicable on single product invoice/single mobile number. Only one (1) scratch card shall be given to the customer under this offer.
- The eligible customer will be sent a unique key based on the gift item revealed on scratching the digital scratch card shared at the time of registration.
- Using the unique redemption key, the customer is eligible to redeem the following:-
To redeem the gift, the customer will be required to:
- Step 1 - Log on to the website - www.redeemyourgifts.in
- Step 2 - Enter the unique code. An SMS will be sent to the number associated with the code.
- Step 3 - Accept the Terms and Conditions of the offer.
- Step 4 - The gift item won by customer will automatically appear on the screen.
- Step 5 - Share the complete delivery address with pin code and landmark and submit.
- Step 6 - Gift item will be delivered to registered address in 15-20 working days.
- The offer cannot be exchanged or altered for any cash benefit or clubbed with any other. This offer is non-transferable, non-assignable, and non-exchangeable.
- In the event of a valid holder of this redemption voucher (customer who has bought products during the offer period) not claiming benefits on or before 30th November 2022 or within 90 days from the date of purchase, whichever is earlier, no claim or adjustment will be entertained later. This is a purely redemption-based scheme wherein users must avail redemption to get benefits. LGEIL will have no legal and/or financial liability on unredeemed Scratch Card or Gift within or beyond the applicable period of the offer.
- In even of any disruptions, downtime or any other connectivity issue is caused in the website of Redeem Your Gifts then in such an event LGEIL shall not be responsible for such issues.
- LGEIL is committed for the protection of personal information/data received from the customer and every information/data provided by the customer under this scheme shall be retained, stored, protected by LGEIL as per it privacy policy.
- LGEIL shall have no legal and/or financial liability on unclaimed coupon within or beyond the applicability of this offer.
- All Tax and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer.
- Herein, the customer authorizes the service provider to send transactional messages and phone calls in relation to the redemption process.
- All gift sizes, colors, designs, and models are standard, and requests for specific sizes, colors, designs, or styles will not be honored. Products shown in images are for illustration only. Actual products may vary.
- The moment a gift is received (at the time of taking delivery), it must be checked for defects and damage, and in the event of any such complaint, please mention the complaint on the delivery docket and call our helpline no. 0172-6605500 / 4955500 to register a complaint within 48 hours. Failing to do the same, the service provider cannot be held responsible for the same.
- The company, at its sole discretion, can withdraw, extend the offer period, or may change or modify the terms and conditions of the offer with or without prior notice in this regard. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers from the company.
- Disputes, if any, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the New Delhi Courts alone and such disputes shall be governed by law of India.
- The offer is subject to force majeure events. The Company and Service Provider shall not be liable or held responsible for any delays or losses related to Products that arise directly or indirectly from any force majeure events including but not limited Acts of God, Lockdown, severe weather conditions including but not limited to flood, heavy rain alerts, hurricanes, labor disputes, governmental actions, war, riots, epidemics, pandemics, virus-like Covid-19 spreads, Lockdown and or any other restrictions imposed by central/state government or other circumstances or causes beyond the reasonable control of The Company and service provider ('Force Majeure Events').
REDEMPTION PROCESS FOR GIFT ITEM
- Step 1 - Scratch the Digital Card at a participating LG BEST SHOP post-purchase of the product.
- Step 2 - Post validation (which may take up to 7 working Days), you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number.
- Step 3 - Logon to the website www.redeemyourgifts.in
- Step 4 - Enter the unique code and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- Step 5 - Read the offer terms carefully and accept them to proceed further.
- Step 6 - Fill in your complete delivery address with landmark and pin code.
- Step 7 -Submit your claim.
For any gift-related queries, Call helpline no. 0172-4955500/6605500
(Monday to Friday between 10.30 AM to 5.30 PM)
Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved
This is LG Electronics' official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click