We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Investor Information
Contacts
Registrar & Transfer Agent :
Name : KFIN Technologies Limited
Address : 000
Telephone Number : +91 40 6716 2222
Toll Free No :
Website :
Investor Grievance E-mail :
E-mail ID :
Grievance Redressal and Compliance related matters :
Ms. Divya Venkat
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Telephone Number : +91 44 6710 5135
complianceofficer@lge.com