Corporate Governance
Board Of Directors
Daehyun Song
Chairman & Non-executive Director
LG Electronics India Limited
Hong Ju Jeon
Managing Director
LG Electronics India Limited
Dong Myung Seo
Whole-time Director & CFO
LG Electronics India Limited
Santosh Kumar Mohanty
Independent Director
LG Electronics India Limited
Promila Bhardwaj
Independent Director
LG Electronics India Limited
Ramesh Ramachandran Nair
Independent Director
LG Electronics India Limited
Committees
Committee Members
- Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)
- Promila Bhardwaj (Independent Director, Government)
- Dong Myung Seo (Whole-time Director & CFO)
Criteria
- 3 or more
- 2/3 or more independent directors
- At least 1 accounting/finance expert
Roles
- Review the accuracy of financial statements
- Evaluate the company's internal control system
- Review the results of internal audit plans and scope
Committee Members
- Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
- Hong Ju Jeon (Managing Director)
- Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)
Criteria
- 3 or more
- 1 or more independent directors
Roles
- Review requirements from shareholders, creditors, etc. and report to the board of directors regarding issues such as divisions, mergers, and dividends
Committee Members
- Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)
- Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
- Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)
Criteria
- 3 or more
- Whole time directors cannot be members
- 2/3 or more independent directors
Roles
- Review candidates for directors and key executives
- Establish qualification criteria, establish compensation policies
- Establish performance evaluation criteria
Committee Members
- Hong Ju Jeon (Managing Director)
- Dong Myung Seo (Whole-time Director & CFO)
- Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)
Criteria
- 3 or more
- More than half of the committee directors
- 1 or more independent directors
Roles
- Establish risk management policies
- Identify and evaluate risks
- Evaluate the risk management system
Committee Members
- Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)
- Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
- Promila Bhardwaj (Independent Director, Government)
Criteria
- 3 or more
- 1 or more independent directors
Roles
- Establish CSR policies, budgets, and manage them
- Evaluate the performance of CSR projects
- Prepare and report CSR annual reports
The roles and responsibilities of the Independent Directors are enumerated in the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations
Roles
- Impartial Judgment : bring an objective view in the evaluation of the performance and remuneration of board and management.
- Strategic Advisor to the Company : bring an independent judgment to bear on the Board’s deliberations esp. on issues of strategy, performance, risk management etc.
- Transparency : satisfy themselves on the integrity of financial information and financial controls.
- Interest of stakeholders : safeguard the interest of all stakeholders, particularly the minority shareholders.
- Arbitrator : moderate and arbitrate in the interest of the company as a whole. Balance the conflict of interest of stakeholders.
- Advisor : provide suggestions for better future prospects of the company.
Responsibility
- Uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity
- Act objectively and constructively
- Act in bona fide manner
- Refrain from any action that shall lead to loss of his independence
- Assist in implementing the best corporate governance practices.
Duties
- Submit Disclosure of Interest (Form Dir-8 and MBP-1) to the company every financial year.
- Proactively inform company of any change in their Directorships in other companies or Change in Interest.
- Not disclose confidential information unless such disclosure is approved by the Board or required by law.
- Attend all meetings of the board of Directors, board committees and general meetings.
- Report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud.
- Keep yourself informed of the workings of the company and the external environment in which company operates.
- Seek appropriate clarification of information wherever necessary.
- Not to unfairly obstruct the functioning of an otherwise proper Board or committee of the Board.
- Assist in protecting the interests of the company, shareholders and its employees.