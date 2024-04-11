We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.64cm) 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
Black
Gray
LG 16T90R-G It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.
360˚ Touch Display
Various Modes for Your Mood
Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)
Put Pen to Screen
Write, draw or doodle with ease using the LG Stylus Pen. The stylus, engineered for a seamless experience, has 4,096 levels of tilt detection and helps you create on a whim.
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
*The +view for LG gram is sold separately.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
*DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Powerfully Cool Performance
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
LG 16T90R-G It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Memory
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 512GB Gen4
-
weight(kg)
1480 g
-
Resolution
WQXGA(2560*1600)
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram360
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
490 x 67 x 310 mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.58 kg
-
weight(kg)
1480 g
DESIGN
-
Color
Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD Pen Touch (Wacom AES2.0 Support, Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Pol
Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA(2560*1600)
-
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
-
Size (Inch)
16
SECURITY
-
SSD Security
SSD Security, H/W TPM reserved
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe: 512GB Gen4
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Smart Amp (Max W)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion MobileMark 2018: 14hrs Video playback: 21.5hrs JEITA 2.0: 22.5hrs
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG) 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Pen Settings
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
Yes
-
Wacom notes
Yes
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0 (TBD)
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LEGAL INFO.
-
Net quantity
1
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
