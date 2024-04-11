We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16 (40.64) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Seamless Display Experience
*It is not available to arbitrarily manipulate the refresh rate when the VRR is on.
*As the refresh rate is reduced when the mouse is not moved or in standby mode, the power consumption is decreased.
*The refresh rate range is 31Hz~144Hz.
**VRR LCD brightness is 400nits(Typ.) and 350nits(Min.).
Normal LCD brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
Standard of Premium Display
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
LG 16Z90R-G It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
LG 16Z90R-G It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
i7-1360P
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.199
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.2
-
weight(kg)
1.199
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Snow White
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
i7-1360P
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
N/A
-
Size (Inch)
16
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Interface
N/A
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80Wh
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Wacom notes
NO
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
YES
-
DC-in
N/A
-
RJ45
N/A
-
Etc.
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
16Z90R-G.CH74A2
LG gram 16 (40.64) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors