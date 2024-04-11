Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17 (43.18) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

17Z90R-G.CH75A2

Front view
LG gram 17 Logo.
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Seamless Display Experience

Be engrossed by smooth visual transition and save power consumption** with LG gram, which automatically adjusts its refresh rate and brightness tailored to user behavior and activity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It is not available to arbitrarily manipulate the refresh rate when the VRR is on.
*As the refresh rate is reduced when the mouse is not moved or in standby mode, the power consumption is decreased.
*The refresh rate range is 31Hz~144Hz.
**VRR LCD brightness is 400nits(Typ.) and 350nits(Min.).
Normal LCD brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares for Wellness

Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.

For Videoconferencing

It makes not only audiences can see your presentation and material at a same time but also offers convenient functionalities such as auto mute, mute warning and virtual camera.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 90Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling**

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion but still stay cool with a vastly improved cooling system.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at a 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
    i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    17 (43.18cm)

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm (17)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh rate

    60Hz / VRR(31Hz~144Hz, option)

  • Brightness

    350nit / 400nit(VRR)

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
    - NVMe: 512GB , Gen4

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU)
    Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
    Smart Amp (Max 5W)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
    Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80 Wh Li-Ion (iGPU) / 90 Wh Li-on (dGPU)
    MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr / 13.5 hr
    Video playback: 20 hr / 20.5 hr
    JEITA 2.0: 21 hr / 23.5 hr

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    `- 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm (iGPU)

  • weight(kg)

    1.350kg (iGPU)

  • weight(lb)

    2.98bs (iGPU) / 3.2lbs (dGPU)

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.5kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.6lbs

COLOR

  • Color

    Black

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • New Wall paper

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • Sync on Mobile

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

