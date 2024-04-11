We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17 (43.18) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Seamless Display Experience
*It is not available to arbitrarily manipulate the refresh rate when the VRR is on.
*As the refresh rate is reduced when the mouse is not moved or in standby mode, the power consumption is decreased.
*The refresh rate range is 31Hz~144Hz.
**VRR LCD brightness is 400nits(Typ.) and 350nits(Min.).
Normal LCD brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 90Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Evo™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
17 (43.18cm)
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh rate
60Hz / VRR(31Hz~144Hz, option)
-
Brightness
350nit / 400nit(VRR)
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 1TB Gen4
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 (iGPU)
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion (iGPU) / 90 Wh Li-on (dGPU)
MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr / 13.5 hr
Video playback: 20 hr / 20.5 hr
JEITA 2.0: 21 hr / 23.5 hr
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W 3pole with Power cord, White
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm (iGPU / dGPU)
-
Dimension(cm)
37.87 x 25.88 x 1.77cm (iGPU / dGPU)
-
weight(kg)
1.35kg
-
weight(lb)
2.98bs (iGPU)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(cm)
50.038 x 30.73 x 6.09cm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.6lbs
COLOR
-
Color
White
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
17Z90R-G.CH77A2
LG gram 17 (43.18) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors