LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors
Lightweight Laptop with Large Screen
LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG UltraPC 16U70R has installed Windows 11 Home Edition (64bit).
Powerful AMD CPU
LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.
*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 The image shows the features of Mirametrix®.
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
Various Ports
LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 It shows the side part of the UltraPC.
Immersive Sound Experience
LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Ryzen™ 5 7530U
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon™ 7 Graphics
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
16(40.6cm)
-
Size (cm)
16(40.64cm)
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
Anti-glare IPS
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
300nits
-
Color gamut
NTSC 45%
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR4
-
SSD
Micro SD
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX200
-
LAN
10/100 Mbps
-
BT
5.1
-
Webcam
HD Webcam
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type C
USB 3.2 Type-C™
BATTERY
-
Battery
Lithium Ion (72W)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3
-
weight(kg)
1600g
COLOR
-
Color
Charcoal Grey
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
16U70R-G.AH76A2
LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors