9/5Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM

LG FHD0905STB Front View

LG FHD0905STB intelligent care

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG FHD0905STB intelligent care

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

LG FHD0905STB less vibration

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHD0905STB optimal wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

LG FHD0905STB turbowash 360

TurboWash 360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash 360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG FHD0905STB steam plus

Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam  technology eliminates 99.9%* of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

FHD0905STB

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FHD0905STB

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    64.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    5.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087959017

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

LG FHD0905STB Front View

FHD0905STB

9/5Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM