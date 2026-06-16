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10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star
10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
ThinQ
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines
FAQ's
What is the dimension of FHP1210Z3O LG washing machine model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FHP1210Z3O is 600 x 850 x 565.
What is the capacity of FHP1210Z3O LG washing machine model?
The capacity of FHP1210Z3O is 10.0 kg.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Onyx Black
Door Type
Black Tinted Round PC Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton+
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
Yes
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
No
Silent Wash
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Spin Only
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Weight (kg)
59.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
OTHER INFORMATIONS
Country of Origin
India
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
Net Quantity
1
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
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