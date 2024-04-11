We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam+) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black VCM (STS) with Chrome Door + Black Tint
-
Door Type
Auto Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Spin
1400
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
Buy Directly
