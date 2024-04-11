Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM

FHP1410Z7B

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM

FHP1410Z7B Washing-Machines-Front-View

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

LG FHP1410Z7B AI DD

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

LG FHP1410Z7B Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

LG FHP1410Z7B ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG FHP1410Z7B Virus Removal

99.9%* Allergy free with Steam

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam .

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam+) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHP1410Z7B Keeps on cleaning

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

DIMENSIONS

FHP1410Z7B

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black VCM (STS) with Chrome Door + Black Tint

  • Door Type

    Auto Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

FHP1410Z7B Washing-Machines-Front-View

FHP1410Z7B

10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM