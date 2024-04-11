We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770 x 940 x 645
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1270
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770 x 940 x 645
-
Weight (kg)
77.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
770
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Dispenser Clean
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091962294
Buy Directly
