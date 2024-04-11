We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.5Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, White
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Auto Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
6.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Speed14
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 455
-
Weight (kg)
63kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
