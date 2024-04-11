We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
Punch+ 3
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
32
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
-
Lid Type
Transparent (Dark Blue)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3~18 Hr)
FEATURES
-
Handle Finish
Chrome
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
3 Motion
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Stainless Steel
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
10
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle (Wool / Saree)
Yes
-
Strong (Jeans)
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Only
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
