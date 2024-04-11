Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver

T70SJSF3Z

7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver

front view
Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
LG T70SJSF3Z Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Fuzzy

Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

Quick Wash

For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg

Air Dry

To keep inner tub from getting moldy and to reduce drying time by minimizing moisture of laundry

Tub Clean

To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

Smart Cleaning

If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent

Wool

For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

Jeans

Use when washing jeans of different sizes

Delay

You can delay your washing with this program upto 3~18 hours

Child Lock

If you want to lock all the keys to prevent settings from being changed by a child.

LG T70SJSF3Z 7kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Soft Closing & Wide Diamond Glass Door

Punch+ 3

Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Restart

Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

T70SJSF3Z

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    32

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Lid Type

    Transparent (Deep Brown)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3~18 Hr)

FEATURES

  • Handle Finish

    Chrome

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • 3 Motion

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Stainless Steel

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle (Wool / Saree)

    Yes

  • Strong (Jeans)

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Only

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

T70SJSF3Z

7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Free Silver