11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Middle Black
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
Powerful & Fast 3D Wash
Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement
LG THD11STM 11kg TurboWash3D
*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5 minutes.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25 (63.5cm) & 27 (68.58cm) products, 2.5kg loads for 21 (53.34cm) products.
Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi
Cycle Download
LG THD11STM 11kg LG ThinQ
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 540
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 540
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Black (Glass)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3~18 Hr)
FEATURES
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Strong (Jeans)
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
Thailand
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS, Ta Sit, Pluak Daeng District, Rayong 21140, Thailand
Buy Directly
THD11STM
11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Middle Black