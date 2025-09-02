Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Split Air Conditioner 1 time cleaning service

    Bright Care for
    Your Split Air Conditioner

    Enhance Cooling

    Boost Cooling Power – Feel the chill even on the hottest days

    Save Electricity

    Cut Down Bills – Less running time, more savings

    Increase Lifespan

    Long Life for Your AC – Regular care = better performance and longer life

    How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?

    • Run a Quick Test

      We begin with a test mode check to understand how your AC is performing.

    • Filter Clean-Up

      We remove and wash the filters to clear the dust and let fresh air flow freely.

    • Blade & Cover Touch-Up

      We brush off the dust and wipe down the blades and cover for a squeaky-clean finish.

    • Indoor Cleaning

      We pressure clean the coils and blower to clear out stubborn dust and grime build-up.

    • Drain Line Disinfection

      We use a special solution to clean and disinfect the drainage pipe inside the unit.

    • Outdoor Coil Refresh

      The external coil is brushed and water-washed to improve heat exchange.

    • ODU Wipe-Down

      Outdoor unit is cleaned and wiped for a spotless,
      professional finish.

    • Final Cool Check

      A final test to check cooling, drainage, and overall
      performance — for your peace of mind.

    See the Bright Care Difference

    Before and After

    All Spec

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Applicable Model

      Split Air Conditioners, All models

    GENERAL

    • Type

      Wall Mounted

    • Unit

      Indoor/Outdoor

