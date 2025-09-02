We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Air Conditioner 1 time cleaning service
Enhance Cooling
Boost Cooling Power – Feel the chill even on the hottest days
Save Electricity
Cut Down Bills – Less running time, more savings
Increase Lifespan
Long Life for Your AC – Regular care = better performance and longer life
How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?
Blade & Cover Touch-Up
We brush off the dust and wipe down the blades and cover for a squeaky-clean finish.
Drain Line Disinfection
We use a special solution to clean and disinfect the drainage pipe inside the unit.
Condenser Coil Refresh
The condenser coil is brushed and water-washed to improve heat exchange.
See the Bright Care Difference
Before and After
All Spec
APPLICABLE MODELS
Applicable Model
Window Air Conditioners, All models
GENERAL
Type
Window
What people are saying
