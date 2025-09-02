Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Side by Side Refrigerator 1 time cleaning service

Key Features

    image

    image

    Bright Care for
    Your - SBS Refrigerators

    Enhance Cooling

    Hidden coil areas - cleaned for smoother, faster cooling.

    Banish Bad Odours

    Deep-cleaning for fresh-smelling food storage.

    Longer Fridge Life

    Regular servicing keeps breakdowns at bay and maintains peak performance.

    How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?

    • Check for Error Codes

      Press two buttons to detect hidden errors before service begins.

    • Power Off & Safety Check

      Unplug and check earthing, neutral, and

      voltage – safety first!

    • Test Mode Activation

      Run the machine in test mode to check major components.

    • Clean the Ice Bank

      Empty and wipe the ice bank with a clean cotton cloth.

    • Clean the dispenser tray

      Wipe the dispenser tray with a dry cotton cloth.

    • Wipe the Gasket

      Clean the door seals (gasket) using a dry cotton cloth.

    • Thoroughly Cleans the Outer Body

      Cleans outer body—removing dirt, smudges, and stains for a spotless shine.

    • Clean the Condenser

      Use brush and water to clean the condenser for efficient cooling.

    • Clean the Drain Tray

      After condenser cleaning, wipe the drain tray with a brush and cloth.

    See the Bright Care Difference

    Before and After

    Print

    All Spec

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Applicable Model

      Side by Side, All models

    GENERAL

    • Type

      Side by Side

