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CSR Retail Skill Training Program
A multi-center and in-store promoter training program comprising 15 days of classroom and 5 months on-the-job training is touching the lives of underprivileged youth across the country. The program is focused on making improving young livelihoods by making youth more employable, backed by industry relevant skills and exposure. The ‘Life’s Good Retail Trainee Promoter Program’ is helping youth harness real-time experience in retail sales, leading to improving job prospects and future career growth.