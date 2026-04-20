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LG HOPE TECHNICAL SKILL INDIA

UNLOCKING POTENTIALS

The demand for skilled individuals and the enhancement of existing talents has become vital in today's landscape. Recognizing this, the Indian government has spotlighted this need through the SKILL INDIA initiative.
To support the cause and to bring meaningful intervention in the lives of underprivileged youth, LG India is committed to providing skill training on consumer durable repair & service.
Through this initiative, LG India aims to train approximately 5000 youth (from 3 skill academies) and make them industry-ready with the right skill sets.

LG India established its first Technical Hope Skill Academy at NSIC (National Small Industries Corporation), Okhla, New Delhi, for the Skill Development of underprivileged youth.
Partnered with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), LG India is imparting 1~3 months of Repair and installation training on consumer durables Products.

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