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LIFE's GOOD NUTRITION PROGRAM

FOOD FOR ALL

In light of socio-economic disparity in India, children from marginalized communities are vulnerable. They are always at risk of losing crucial life opportunities such as health & well-being, education, and other social & economic rights. According to the National Family Health Survey, a staggering 35.5% of Indian children suffer from stunted growth, 32.1% battle undernourishment, and a troubling 67.1% grapple with anaemia.

To take a strong stand against malnutrition and fortify the food and nutrition security of these vulnerable children, LG India has been leading the charge with a flagship CSR project since 2019. Now, we're stepping up our game to maximize its impact on the beneficiaries' lives.
In 2023, our commitment soars to new heights as we join forces with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust to serve up nourishing meals, both at lunch and breakfast, to an astounding 59,000 children in government schools across India. 

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