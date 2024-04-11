We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bringing a smile back to your social mediaWatch the film
How’s your social
algorithm doing?
And we found it out. We've unlocked the power of positivity: just a few clicks on optimistic content can transform your feed.
Xavier Mortimer
Optimism is an inspiration.
I want to make people smile.
Xavier Mortimer
Tina Choi
I want to make my viewers’ lives good, through consuming content.
Tina Choi
Thoren Bradley
We should learn how to better use algorithm without being led by them.
Thoren Bradley
Karol Stefanini
Happy to help make social media a good place again.
Karol Stefanini
Victoria Browne
You have every right/ability to be present in your life!
Victoria Browne
Josh Harmon
Better content leads to a better life.
Josh Harmon
Discover
the playlist
Remember,
you're a moment
away from
‘Life’s good’.
How to join
Optimism Your Feed
Step 1
Search for 'life's good' in YouTube. Enjoy the playlist produced and curated by LG.
Step 2
If you find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting, and sharing. Let the algorithm know you would like to see more of it.
Step 3
Next, share this playlist with your friends and family who could use a boost. Congratulations, you are now our proud spreader of optimism.
Why we embrace bold optimism?
Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.
