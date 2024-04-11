Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Optimism your feed Optimism your feed Optimism your feed

Bringing a smile back to your social media

Watch the film
People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism. People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism. People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Pink spiral icon. Smiling emoji in front of a frowning face. Smartphone icon.

How’s your social
algorithm doing?

Smartphone icon. Emoji with a sad expression. LG's smiling face logo.
From the moment you wake up, to your commute, and wrapping up at night — what do you usually look at? Are you continuosly scrolling through social media?
Back when social media first started, it was joyful. People shared things, and every 'like' made them happy. But with algorithms advancing that joy is disappearing.
The numbers don't lie: The average social media usage time for American teenagers is 7 hours and 22 minutes1). Over 210 million people around the world are suffering from social media addiction2). Negative feeds, driven by algorithmic wizardry, are trapping us in depressing thoughts and causing anxious feelings in us.
As champions of 'Life’s Good,' LG thought hard about this. As a brand spreading Life's Good, what can we do to make a difference in the social world?

And we found it out. We've unlocked the power of positivity: just a few clicks on optimistic content can transform your feed.
So where can you find these positive things? Right here. Enjoy the playlist that LG has curated to bring a smile back to your social media. You'll soon discover your social feed has brightened with smiles. And you might find yourself smiling too.
That's how LG makes everyone's lives better through social media. Since the ones who say Life's Good should be the ones who make it.

Xavier Mortimer

Optimism is an inspiration.
I want to make people smile.

Xavier Mortimer

Tina Choi

I want to make my viewers’ lives good, through consuming content.

Tina Choi

Thoren Bradley

We should learn how to better use algorithm without being led by them.

Thoren Bradley

Karol Stefanini

Happy to help make social media a good place again.

Karol Stefanini

Victoria Browne

You have every right/ability to be present in your life!

Victoria Browne

Josh Harmon

Better content leads to a better life.

Josh Harmon

Discover
the playlist

YouTube
Two geese wandering in a peaceful forest.
A man splitting wood with an axe.
A man dynamically posing on a Segway.
A female painter dynamically painting on a canvas.
A hand delicately painting.
A man laughing while holding drum sticks.
A woman smiling while looking at a screen.

Remember,
you're a moment
away from
‘Life’s good’.

YouTube

How to join
Optimism Your Feed

Image of the lge_lifesgood TikTok playlist screen, Optimism your feed.

Step 1

Search for 'life's good' in YouTube. Enjoy the playlist produced and curated by LG.

Screen image of liking and commenting on the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 2

If you find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting, and sharing. Let the algorithm know you would like to see more of it.

Screen image of sharing the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 3

Next, share this playlist with your friends and family who could use a boost. Congratulations, you are now our proud spreader of optimism.

Why we embrace bold optimism?
Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.

Discover Life's Good

The Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens, https://www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/research/report/2019-census-8-to-18-full-report-updated.pdf (2019)

Phil Longstreet et al. "Life satisfaction: A key to managing internet & social media addiction" https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0160791X16301634 (2017)