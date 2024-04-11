Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Flex

42LX3QPSA

LG OLED Flex

front view
LG 42LX3QPSA A flash of light appears against a black background and becomes a straight line which depicts LG OLED Flex as seen from above in its flat position. The line then curves, and the camera pans down to reveal LG OLED Flex.

Flex your curves

Flexible Display

1 screen. 20 curves.

With LG OLED Flex, go from a flat display all the way to a spectacular 900R curve* until you find the ideal arc for total immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve.
LG 42LX3QPSA The video begins with a game being played on LG OLED Flex in its flat position. The television curves to become a curved screen while the game continuously plays.

LG 42LX3QPSA An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.

*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

0.1ms Response Time

Play with less delay

Add seriously swift moves to your arsenal with a blazing-fast 0.1ms response time*. Feel as though you're in the game with real-time actions.

LG 42LX3QPSA A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Super Anti Reflection

Don't let reflections
disrupt your game

With SAR technology, LG OLED Flex reduces reflections from surrounding light, objects, and people for 25% less reflections than previous generations*. So even when you're in a bright space, you can game with less distracting shadows on the screen.

LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.

*Reflections was reduced by 25% compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 during in-house tests.
*The comparison image is for illustration purposes only.

Self-Lit OLED evo

The screen gamers deserve

LG OLED evo's self-lit pixels bring unrivaled contrast with deep darks and bright highlights. The defined picture comes together with 100% color fidelity* to make game graphics look hyper-realistic, while eye comfort credentials** give you a winner's vision.

LG 42LX3QPSA Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.

Custom Fit

Your battlestation
adapts to you

Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Go enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.
LG 42LX3QPSA Video of LG OLED Flex shown from the front and side as its height adjusts and the screen tilts.

*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

Customizable UX

Enter the control room

Game Dashboard appears over your screen without pausing and lets you find the ideal screen size for your game. See scenes in 27 (68.58 cms) 32 (81.28 cms) or 42 (106.68 cms) ⁠— whatever suits your favorite genre best. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on another.
LG 42LX3QPSA Game dashboard shown over the display. The screen size changes following the user's commands.

*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

Game Optimizer

Sights and sounds
that suit your game

With Game Optimizer, go deeper into controls and apply advanced game, picture, and sound settings that will satisfy even the most discerning gamers.

LG 42LX3QPSA Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.

Convenient Connectivity

Simply switch
between TV and PC

Connect your mouse, keyboard, headset, and microphone directly to LG OLED Flex and use your accessories continuously in both TV and PC mode with Switching Hub.

LG 42LX3QPSA Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.

*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset and earset.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.

Gaming Mic Built In

Make your voice heard

Say your command. The built-in echo canceling mic ensures your voice is always loud and clear — even when you're not wearing a headset.

LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.

Superior Sound

Sounds that get your
head in the game

A fighter jet flying overhead. An explosion over your shoulder. Hear your game world completely surround you. The 40W speakers are at the front of the television for sounds that shake the room. Dolby Atmos places the audio in virtual space to make it feel like it's happening all around you.

LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.

Shield Design

Undefeatable style

LG OLED Flex is your armor in every game. Designed like a shield to ward off your opponents, the ultra-thin display sits against a solid and powerful back, shaped like the handle you grab as you run into battle.

LG 42LX3QPSA Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.

Fusion Lighting

Illuminate your aura

Customize the backlight colors and discover 5 lighting modes to match your gaming mood. With Sound Sync, the effects move along with the sound, making giant explosions even more dramatic. Video Sync immerses you in your gameworld by synchronizing with the graphics.

LG 42LX3QPSA LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.

Print

All Spec

PLATFORM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size

    42

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Contrast / Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Contrast / Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Variable Screen

    Yes (Bendable)

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    - / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    -/Yes/-/Yes

  • 2K HFR

    -/Yes/-/Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    42 (106.68 cms) : 40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    42 (106.68 cms) : 2.2ch

  • Direction

    Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
    (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    42 (106.68 cms) : 40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    42 (106.68 cms) : 2.2ch

  • Direction

    Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes

  • Family settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • LED Lighting

    Yes (Video / Sound Lighting, Static/Dynamic/PeaceFul Lighting)

  • Who.Where.What?

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    Differ by region

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Side, RF/Sat)
    (Differ by region)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Side)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Differ by region

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost

    Differ by region

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use

    Differ by region

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • USB Cable

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

  • USB/HP/Internal Mic Switching

    Yes

  • Height Adjust / Tilting

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS INC.,
    168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG
    SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA,
    GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea

LG OLED Flex

42LX3QPSA

LG OLED Flex