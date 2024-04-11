We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex
Flex your curves
1 screen. 20 curves.
LG 42LX3QPSA An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Play with less delay
LG 42LX3QPSA A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
Don't let reflections
disrupt your game
LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.
*Reflections was reduced by 25% compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 during in-house tests.
*The comparison image is for illustration purposes only.
The screen gamers deserve
LG 42LX3QPSA Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
Your battlestation
adapts to you
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Enter the control room
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Sights and sounds
that suit your game
LG 42LX3QPSA Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch
between TV and PC
LG 42LX3QPSA Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset and earset.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.
Make your voice heard
LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
Sounds that get your
head in the game
LG 42LX3QPSA An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
Undefeatable style
LG 42LX3QPSA Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.
Illuminate your aura
LG 42LX3QPSA LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
42
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Contrast / Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Variable Screen
Yes (Bendable)
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
- / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
-/Yes/-/Yes
-
2K HFR
-/Yes/-/Yes
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
HEVC
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
42 (106.68 cms) : 40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
42 (106.68 cms) : 2.2ch
-
Direction
Front Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes
-
Family settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes (Video / Sound Lighting, Static/Dynamic/PeaceFul Lighting)
-
Who.Where.What?
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
Differ by region
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Side, RF/Sat)
(Differ by region)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Side)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use
Differ by region
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
-
USB Cable
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
-
USB/HP/Internal Mic Switching
Yes
-
Height Adjust / Tilting
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Imported By
LG Electronics
A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
IND Estate, Mathura Road
New Delhi -110044
(India )
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS INC.,
168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG
SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA,
GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea
