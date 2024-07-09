Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery

27ART10AKPL

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in study room and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

Have you ever seen a screen like ME?

  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of furniture ateliar, and the TV screen shows Jazz music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in bedroom right near a cozy bed. The screen shows a music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of a bicycle shop. It's facing backwards.
  • StanbyME is placed right in front of a desk filled with a magazine and small plants. The screen shows a collection of different plants and their Plantae.
  • StanbyME is placed in a white botanical garden, facing forward. The screen shows a close-up of leafy green plant.
  • Close-up rear view of a StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

The text – the screen made for is fixed. Below that part, the second line keeps rolling showing different words – You, Her, Him, Them, US, Movies, sport, workouts, studying, working, cooking, gaming, relaxing, bingeing, life, imagination.
TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Wireless design, endless possibilities.

A built-in battery lets you use StanbyME wirelessly, so you can place it wherever you need. The battery lasts for up to 3 hours on a single charge—enough for a movie, a workout, or even a study session.

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

Rolling icons of OTT streaming services
Three collage of lifestyle images of different people watching TV happily during their downtime.

Streams come true.

With a variety of OTT streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.

*Supported OTT services are subscription based, and may vary by country.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.

TV is placed in front of a bathtub in bathroom and the screen shows a dancing woman in rain. Another image shows back of TV placed in living room and a closeup of NFC icon on back of TV. There is a separate NFC logo.

Tap into a world of entertainment.

StanbyME features NFC allowing you to wirelessly mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Just tap your device against the NFC logo on the back of the screen to easily connect and enjoy more immersive mobile content with a bigger screen.

*NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
*Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
*Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
*Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.
*Scene simulated and may differ from actual scenes.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

One image on the left shows the close up of a TV placed in kitchen – a man is touching the screen while cooking. Another image on right shows a woman watching TV with holding remote control in her hands.

Full control wherever you are.

An intuitive touch screen lets you operate StanbyME with ease. Just tap to open apps, pause videos, change settings, and more! And when the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

*StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).
*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
*Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.
*The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.

Want your very own
lifestyle screen?

Buy Now
The TV screen shows green swinging object that keeps splitting the dominos. The TV rotates, swivels back to left, and tilts downward. There is a curved thin line in background.

Rotate, swivel,
tilt, adjust.

Multiple adjustment options, including up to 180° rotation, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20 cm height adjustments, let you watch in comfort wherever you are with StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.

There are 9 collage of lifestyle images of people doing different activities while watching TV – a woman is doing yoga while watching yoga tutorial, one man is fixing his bike while watching tutorial, another man is streaming himself singing, and one woman is cooking while watching recipe video. Also there are 5 usage scenes at commercial spaces.

Living, playing, and business. Whatever.

A variety of features, a wireless design, and expanded 

connectivity allow you to use StanbyME in more places.

From your home to business, design your life with StanbyME.

*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.

One image on the left shows the very bottom part of a TV stand that is placed under a desk and another image shows the close-up of five wheels on bottom of TV.

Just roll with it.

Five wheels hidden in the base of the product make it easy to move StanbyME around your home. Take it from your workspace to kitchen to living room, and back again without hassle.

*Ease of moving the product depends on the flooring material.
*Use caution when moving StanbyME outdoors as the stand and base may be scratched or damaged by outdoor surfaces.

The easy way to
control, share, and play.

StanbyME supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to effortlessly stream, share, and mirror your favourite content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And with HomeKit, you can use the Home app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily turn StanbyME on and off, switch inputs, and control the volume.

A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit and release date may vary by region.

Can I do screen mirroring with an iPhone?

It will be supported through a software update within 2021. Since our touch function is not applied to Apple's AirPlay TV software, we’re currently working with Apple to develop an updated AirPlay software* for StanbyME to allow screen mirroring with iPhones. It will be available after a software update certification within this year.

 

*The level of support for Apple’s Airplay software and its touch function will be determined by Apple's regulations.

Does it support public broadcasting?

 

StanbyME does not support TV tuners, so you can’t watch public broadcasting from StanbyME itself. However, if you connect an IPTV or cable set-top box to the HDMI port on the back of the product, you can enjoy public broadcasting on StanbyME. You can also enjoy public broadcasting by mirroring live TV apps from your mobile device.

 

 

 

Can I use the built-in storage to store content?

In order to comply with copyright protection law, the function to download and save content to StanbyME’s internal storage or any external storage device is not supported. However, it is possible to connect to the USB terminal on the back of the product to watch music and movies already stored on a USB or HDD.

Will StanbyME support USB-C in the near future?

USB-C Type is currently under review to be applied to the next model of StanbyME.

Why doesn't the touch screen work while mirroring?

 

For Android phones, if the UIBC (User Input Back Channel: standard for transmitting user input from the receiver to the transmitter) function is not supported, you cannot use the touch screen when mirroring. For iPhones, AirPlay will be supported through a software update within this year. Due to Apple's policy (iPhone and mirrored displays should be controlled only through iPhone) even if it is mirrored, you cannot control using the touch screen on StanbyME.

Can I use IoT through the ThinQ Homeboard?

 

Yes, you can implement the IoT function through the ThinQ Homeboard. However, you will have to register the IoT device beforehand. You can register all home appliances from LG Electronics on the LG ThinQ app, and for other home appliances (lights, switches, and plugs), you can register them on the ThinQ Homeboard. Wifi is required to use this feature, and all devices must be connected to the same wifi as StanbyME.


*The LG ThinQ app is available on both Android OS and iOS.

How long does it take to fully charge the product?

 

When the battery is completely dead, it takes 4 hours to fully charge StanbyME. Once it’s fully charged, the battery will last up to about 3 hours if you’re viewing content wirelessly. Even if the battery is dead, you can still use the product when it’s connected via the power cord.


*The battery time may vary depending on the quality settings and the type of content being viewed.

Is adaptive sync supported?

 

Adaptive sync technologies such as G-Sync and FreeSync are not supported, but you can enjoy games by connecting a gaming console to the HDMI port on the back of StanbyME.

 

What's the refresh rate?

 

The display refresh rate is 60Hz. Since it doesn’t support a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher, there may be a slight delay in the display compared to dedicated gaming monitors when playing high-performance games such as PC games and the latest 120Hz console games.

Is it waterproof/dustproof?

 

It is not waterproof or dustproof.

 

 

 

Can I use downloaded images as a wallpaper?

 

Yes, by syncing the ThinQ app with StanbyME, you can use photos on your mobile device as the home screen or background image of MyView*. Alternatively, you can connect a USB drive and use the stored images.

*StanbyME's MyView is similar to a PC screensaver. In the MyView menu (mountain icon), you can select/set a total of 4 themes: Default Background/Clock (Analog, Digital)/Current Weather/My Photos. You can use the ThinQ app to upload up to 10 photos to My Photos.

 

 

 

Why doesn't unplugging the power fix the issue?

 

StanbyME has a built-in battery so the system remains intact even after disconnecting the power cord and plugging it back in. In this case, try pressing and holding the power button on the back of the StanbyME for 2-3 seconds to solve the problem.

 

Why are YouTube videos only playing audio?

 

This is a problem with YouTube itself, and the same phenomenon is occurring in other similar product groups. We have requested a solution from YouTube. We will respond promptly.
