Yes, you can implement the IoT function through the ThinQ Homeboard. However, you will have to register the IoT device beforehand. You can register all home appliances from LG Electronics on the LG ThinQ app, and for other home appliances (lights, switches, and plugs), you can register them on the ThinQ Homeboard. Wifi is required to use this feature, and all devices must be connected to the same wifi as StanbyME.





*The LG ThinQ app is available on both Android OS and iOS.