Inverter Linear Compressor
Cools Evenly with less Temperature Variation
Inverter Linear Compressor functions within a temperature range of Â±0.5Â°C , that's almost half the temperature variation as compared to conventional compressor. Also, its AUTO OPTIMAL COOLING feature cools continuously, making it easy to maintain even temperature throughout the refrigerator.
DoorCooling+TM
Faster cooling. Freshnes for long
LG DoorCooling+TM makes inside temperature more even and cools the refrigerator 35%# faster than the conventional cooling system. Frequent opening and closing of a refrigerator door leads to substantial cold air loss. But with DoorCooling+TM feature, your refrigerator gets two additional vents that help maintain cooling even if the door is frequently opened and closed. This in turn, replenishes cold air and helps in faster & even cooling.
