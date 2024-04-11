Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Special Printed Edition | LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Special Printed Edition | LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

32SR50F.FN5UW

LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Special Printed Edition | LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

bundle product
Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5 (80 cm)

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99%

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

32SR50F-W

Year

2024

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5 (80 cm)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.363 x 0.363

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Response Time

5ms

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99%

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95%

Size [cm]

80

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

CONNECTIVITY

USB Downstream Port

YES (USB-A, 2ea)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

Fmotion blur reduction

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

892 x 131 x 517

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

731.8 x 440.5 x 45.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9kg

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.6kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.4kg

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Remote Controller

YES (Slim Remote)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x2

LEGAL INFO.

Country of origin

China

Imported by

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Manufactured by

LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

Net quantity

1N

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Model No

HBS-FN5U

Product Size (W x H x D) mm

16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0

Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5

Product Net Weight (Kg)

0.0054

Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)

0.039

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

90 x 90.6 x 58

Carton Weight (kg)

0.1635

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

Display Type

LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)

Bluetooth Version

5.0

BLE supporting

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Open / Semi-open / Canal

canal

Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

Dyn 6Φ

Ambient Mode

Yes

Mic type (C Mic / D Mic )

Analog MEMS

# of Mic

2 pairs

# of Mic per function

2 pairs (For Call)

NR/EC

Yes

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ

Yes

Pre-Set EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)

Yes

Customized EQ

Yes

Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Battery Capacity

55 mAh *2

Battery Charging time

within 1 hours

Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)

6

Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life

5min / 1hr

Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Battery Capacity

390 mAh

Battery Charging time

within 2 hours

Battery Life (Playing Music with Charging Case)

18

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Companion App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPx4

Wear sensor

Yes

Voice Prompt

English

Touch

Yes

Simple manual

Yes

Warranty

Yes

Data cable

Yes

WEEE Card

Yes

Extra Ear Gel

L,S

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

Korea

Manufactured By

Area C5-4 TRANG DUE IZ, ANDUONG DIST HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. ,PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2,GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308,NEAR RANJANGAON GANAPATI, TALUKA SHIRUR ,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA- 411002

What people are saying

Buy Directly

bundle product

32SR50F.FN5UW

LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Special Printed Edition | LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)