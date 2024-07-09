We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 (68.58cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Designed to Focus on Gaming
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.58cm (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70%(CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
68.58cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
DP Version
1.2
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium)
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.97kg
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100V ~ 240V
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
user screw (2EA)
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
