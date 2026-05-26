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LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G6, QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor
LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G6, QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 81.28cm (32) QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.
The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making
key visual elements easy to follow.
Close-up of the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
LG UltraGear 32G620B supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation
with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 32g620b monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Quick response for
gameplay
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you focused
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
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