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LG 86.36cm (34) UltraWide, WQHD Curved (1800R) 120Hz Monitor
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
See more, do more
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
21:9 WQHD Curved Display
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
True-to-life color
with advanced color accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhanced comfort in each detail
Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Clutter-free with slender stand
Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports tilt adjustment. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimizes desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Tilt : -5~+20º.
Connectivity
Essential connectivity options
Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
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