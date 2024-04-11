Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
20 (50.8 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (20 (50.8 cms) Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

20 (50.8 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (20 (50.8 cms) Diagonal)

W2043C

20 (50.8 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (20 (50.8 cms) Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Series

    Designer Series

  • Screen size

    20 (50.8 cms)

  • Resolution

    1600 x 900

  • Brightness (nit)

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    50000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • f-Engine

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Color Depth (No. of Colors)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.276 x 0.276

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

PC INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequence (Alog)

    30~83kHz

  • H-Frequence (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequence (Alog)

    56~75Hz

  • V-Frequence (Digital)

    56~75Hz

POWER LED COLOUR:

  • LED color

    Red

  • OSD Language

    15

  • Power Type

    LIPS

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal

    38 W

  • DPM

    1W Under

  • S/W Off

    1W Under

MECHANICAL SET COLOR

  • Front Color

    Black (High Glossy)

  • B/Cover Color

    Black (High glossy)

  • Stand Color

    Black (High Glossy)

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes

DIMENSION(W X H X D)

  • Set

    483.6 x 376.8 x 183.0

  • Box

    556 x 126 x 435

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set

    3.4 Kg

  • Box

    4.7 Kg

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

What people are saying