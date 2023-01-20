Offer Terms and Condition of the MY LG Home (Application : For Android Users Only)

This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Private Limited for the participation in the MY LG Home, beta test for Android users only. This offer is open for participants having age of 18 years or more than that. Participation in this application offer is purely voluntary. This program is applicable to users who have received application link from LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd and have installed it in their mobile. To be eligible for vouchers user must have also given their consent in participating in this offer & for receiving marketing communication. In addition to this the user shall also fulfilling the below mentioned criteria:

Criteria:

a) This will be a closed beta app for testing applicable from 11th Jan 2023 to 20th Jan 2023 (both days inclusive) for Android users only.

b) Amazon coupon will be issued to eligible users on the basis of contest date within the above mentioned period.

c) All the participants need to meet the eligibility criteria to be eligible for the contest.

Contest Period:

11th Jan 2023 to 20th Jan 2023 (both dates included)

Offer Details:

Upon participation the user would be given an Amazon coupon, selected through Randomizer. Amazon Coupon will be valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 12/17/2023. On winning the user would be given an Amazon coupon selected by the Company at its discretion. Amazon Coupon will be valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 12/17/2023.

How to Participate.

Download My LG Home app here: https://bit.ly/MyLGHome_NW Sing Individually Play and sing the song.

Capture the scoreboard with your best top 5 score.

Send the captured screen metaverse.lgil@lge.com Sing with Team Form the team(max. 4) and play the song.

Captured the scores of all team members.

Send the captured screen metaverse.lgil@lge.com Check your ranking on the ranking board If you are listed in the ranking, you will receive the corresponding reward * You can check the ranking board through the path of "Setting > Event > Ranking" Note:Duplicate postings will not be counted.

Rewards

Vouchers worth ₹10000 for top 10 individual entries Vouchers worth ₹10000 each for top 3 team entries

If the number of uploads is the same, LGE will determine the ranking based on the quality of the post. Ranking is based on the number of uploaded contents at 23:59 on January 20th 2023 Reward delivery date: ###. (Through Whatsapp) Only content uploaded to 'My LG Home' service is counted: Twitter posts are not included

User shall participate in the offer by following the instructions as specified below:

I. Terms and Conditions: