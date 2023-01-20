We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Offer Terms and Condition of the MY LG Home (Application : For Android Users Only)
This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Private Limited for the participation in the MY LG Home, beta test for Android users only. This offer is open for participants having age of 18 years or more than that. Participation in this application offer is purely voluntary. This program is applicable to users who have received application link from LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd and have installed it in their mobile. To be eligible for vouchers user must have also given their consent in participating in this offer & for receiving marketing communication. In addition to this the user shall also fulfilling the below mentioned criteria:
Criteria:
a) This will be a closed beta app for testing applicable from 11th Jan 2023 to 20th Jan 2023 (both days inclusive) for Android users only.
b) Amazon coupon will be issued to eligible users on the basis of contest date within the above mentioned period.
c) All the participants need to meet the eligibility criteria to be eligible for the contest.
Contest Period:
11th Jan 2023 to 20th Jan 2023 (both dates included)
Offer Details:
- Upon participation the user would be given an Amazon coupon, selected through Randomizer. Amazon Coupon will be valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 12/17/2023.
- On winning the user would be given an Amazon coupon selected by the Company at its discretion. Amazon Coupon will be valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 12/17/2023.
How to Participate.
- Download My LG Home app here: https://bit.ly/MyLGHome_NW
-
Sing Individually
- Play and sing the song.
- Capture the scoreboard with your best top 5 score.
- Send the captured screen metaverse.lgil@lge.com
Sing with Team
- Form the team(max. 4) and play the song.
- Captured the scores of all team members.
- Send the captured screen metaverse.lgil@lge.com
- Check your ranking on the ranking board
- If you are listed in the ranking, you will receive the corresponding reward
- * You can check the ranking board through the path of "Setting > Event > Ranking"
- Note:Duplicate postings will not be counted.
Rewards
- Vouchers worth ₹10000 for top 10 individual entries
- Vouchers worth ₹10000 each for top 3 team entries
- If the number of uploads is the same, LGE will determine the ranking based on the quality of the post.
- Ranking is based on the number of uploaded contents at 23:59 on January 20th 2023
- Reward delivery date: ###. (Through Whatsapp)
- Only content uploaded to 'My LG Home' service is counted: Twitter posts are not included
User shall participate in the offer by following the instructions as specified below:
I. Terms and Conditions:
- Upon participation and on winning in the LG MY Home, beta test, the user would be given an Amazon Coupon. Value of Amazon Coupon shall ₹500/- and ₹20,000/-.
- Amazon coupon would be given to participants who fulfilled the participation criteria of this offer. Amazon Coupon worth ₹500 would be given to selected 400 participants selected through randomizer without any human intervention based on first come first serve.
- Amazon Coupon would be given to above listed Winner selected by the Company at its discretion based on quality and engagement/usage.
- Participants to choose only from the songs for which license has been obtained.
- Amazon coupon are applicable for the winners participated for closed beta test.
- Vouchers will be sent within 15 days post the contest is closed.
- Eligible participants who have fulfilled the above participation and winning criteria will receive voucher via email or/and Whatsapp on the registered mobile number or email.
- In case of any issue in redeeming the coupon, participant should connect directly to Amazon India Pvt. Ltd. LG assumes no liability in case the participant fails to redeem the coupon or becomes disqualified in redeeming the coupon.
- Amazon coupons are valid from the date of issuance of voucher till 12/17/2023.
- Participant has to redeem coupon on Amazon App/Website (https://www.amazon.in/) and follow the method prescribed there for redeeming the coupon.
- Voucher codes shall not be reused, reproduced and period thereof shall be considered to have been commences immediately upon receipt of the coupon codes by the end user through email or/ and Whatsapp, whichever is earlier.
- The Amazon coupons cannot be replaced, refunded or revalued. It cannot be exchanged for point(s) or cash & cannot be re-validated. The voucher are not transferable. LG assumes no liability in case of any misuse of voucher under this contest.
- By participating in the offer, the user acknowledge that he has read, understood, accepted and agreed to the terms and conditions of the LG MY Home, beta test, and agrees to abide by the same. The user will be required to provide his personal information and other details. LGEIL is committed for the protection of personal information/data received from the user and every information/data provided by the user shall be retained, stored, protected by LGEIL as per its privacy policy www.lg.com/in/privacy and terms and Conditions https://www.lg.com/in/terms-conditions. By participating the user agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.
- Any disclosure of information made by the participant towards availing or fulfilment of the coupon is at the sole discretion of the participant and LG will not be responsible for the same. LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer user's personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies. However, data collected herein may be shared to the Amazon for the purpose of providing vouchers under this contest.
- LG will not be liable for any direct or indirect loss or damage whatsoever that may be suffered, as a result of participating in the closed beta testing.
- LG reserves its absolute right to withdraw, alter or modify any terms and conditions of the LG MY Home, beta test at any point in time with prior notice to the participant. All decisions in respect of the offer shall be at the sole discretion of the LG and the same shall be final, binding and non-contestable. The user waive any and all rights of claims with regard to offer against LG.
- Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Delhi only. The existence of a dispute, if any, shall not constitute any claim against LG.
- The offer is subject to force majeure events.
- Tax liability and other statutory levies if any, will need to be borne by the User.
- By participating in this closed beta testing, the participant accepts all the above mentioned terms and conditions in totality and unconditionally.
- By sharing your voice, video and photographs in participation under this offer the user grant to LGEIL a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, copy, print, display, reproduce, modify, publish, post, transmit and distribute the same in any manner as desired by the LGEIL.
- It is strictly prohibited to post entries & photographs/post that contain expressions of hate, abuse, offensive photographs or conduct, obscenity, pornography, sexually explicit, hurting sentiments of any religion, community or country or any material that could give rise to any civil or criminal liability under applicable law or regulations or that otherwise may be in conflict with these Terms and Conditions or the Advertising Code or any statutory law of India. Further the contestant hereby confirms that he/she shall be entering his/her own views and posting original photographs/post taken by him to which LGEIL does not subscribe and indemnifies the LGEIL in personal capacity in all manner whatsoever against any action taken by the authorities. If it is found that the photograph/post posted is not original and copied from any other source or any other person is having the right over the photograph/post then that entry shall be treated as a void entry and that participant shall indemnify the LGEIL and it's directors, employees, affiliates and other representatives from all claims, liabilities, costs, expenses, damages, losses, interest and penalties suffered by LGEIL and it's directors, employees, affiliates and other representatives arising from such acts. Further, such entrant shall also be liable for any civil or criminal liability which may incur on the LGEIL because of that reason.
- LGEIL shall monitor, on random basis time, the user and shall block the handle if in its opinion the same constitutes taking out personal vendetta or vengeance, provocative, vulgar, explicit, or any language depicting any hatred towards any person or country or race is posted by any participant.
- LGEIL reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, user (including an user's identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the offer or causes any disruption. It is hereby clarified that any participant using any unfair means of participation in any manner whatsoever including but not limited to using of any software programs shall be disqualified and not be eligible for any prize. Errors and omissions may be accepted at LGEIL's discretion. Failure by LGEIL to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win.
- By participating in this offer, participant agrees that no claim shall be asserted against the LGEIL, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents in respect to any and all losses or injuries (including without limitation special, indirect or consequential losses), damages, rights, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever that result from participation to this offer and/or your acceptance and enjoyment of the prize.
- Participant entry may be dismissed in the following event, including but not limited to:-
- Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Contest
- Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.
- Multiple entries using multiple accounts.
- Using of any software program or unfair means or any other means to get added advantage over the other contestants.
- Any other violation of terms & conditions of the closed beta testing
