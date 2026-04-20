A Dial That Understands You

Picture a customer standing in front of a washing machine, unsure of where to begin. Too many buttons, too many features, and too much to understand. That's exactly what this activity set out to solve, and it's worth calling out as a best practice, built on a simple belief: Participation creates Affinity. When people experience a product firsthand rather than hear about it, they connect with it.

Throughout weeks of active retail engagement, led by Indore team, every LG FX Series unit featured a simple demo tag - "No More User Manuals". With the machine powered on, the premium LCD Display glowing, and the AI Dial ready to use, promoters invited customers to explore the product on their own. The activity was designed to be genuinely interactive as customers turned the dial themselves; conversations naturally flowed into features such as AI DD™ 2.0, 6 Motion Wash, ezDispense™, and Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, making every interaction simple and engaging.

The campaign objective wasn't just visibility - it was conversation. This interactive demo drove real trust, letting customers experience the strength and utility of the LG washing machine firsthand, turning every question into a genuine exchange. By encouraging customers to explore, ask questions, and interact, LG turned product discovery into a moment of confidence that stayed with them long after they walked away.

Because trust is built through experience. Interaction strengthens Participation, builds affinity, and brings customers one step closer to experiencing Life's Good.