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LG Guidelines: A Refreshed Visual Identity

Consistency, simplified - the story behind LG's updated brand standards

Consistency has always been the foundation of every strong brand. That is why the LG Guidelines have been refreshed to ensure the brand is represented consistently across every touchpoint.

The existing 3D Logo has been phased out and replaced with a cleaner 2D Logo. The "Logo + Slogan" combination has also been discontinued; the logo now stands on its own, independent and distinct.

The symbol mark remains restricted from standalone use, with select exceptions such as business cards, badges, or digital icons across websites and apps. Colour flexibility has also been introduced—the logo can adapt across white, black, LG Red, and Warm Gray backgrounds while retaining clarity and contrast.

The objective has been clear from the start: consistency builds recognition, and recognition builds trust—ensuring LG is experienced the same way, everywhere it appears

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Learning

LG Guidelines: A Refreshed Visual Identity

Activations

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Upcoming Activities

What's Next at LG?

New Launches & Events

One Week. Many People. And a Planet That Felt the Difference.

The Displays Were on Stage. The Real Impact Was in the Conversations.

Campaigns

One Week. Many People. And a Planet That Felt the Difference.

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Another Chapter in LG's Trust Story

LG Took the Story Back to Its Roots