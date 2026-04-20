Summer in India does not arrive quietly. It comes in through the kitchen, through damp clothes that do not dry, through the slow discomfort of a home that needs to work harder. LG India saw that moment as a chance to be genuinely useful to people already in the middle of their lives, not just as a sales window.

This summer LG India met people where they were. Not just on social media feeds, but mid-scroll on various apps while they were waiting for their meals or favourite shows. Inside the quick-commerce giant apps like Zepto and Blinkit as they are opened out of need, not out of interest in a brand. We made the best of users’ attention spans on these apps and brought them state-of-the-art solutions at the comfort of their screens.