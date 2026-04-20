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We Showed Up First. We Did Not Wait for India to Come to Us.
How LG India Took its Biggest Season to Where People Already are!
Summer in India does not arrive quietly. It comes in through the kitchen, through damp clothes that do not dry, through the slow discomfort of a home that needs to work harder. LG India saw that moment as a chance to be genuinely useful to people already in the middle of their lives, not just as a sales window.
This summer LG India met people where they were. Not just on social media feeds, but mid-scroll on various apps while they were waiting for their meals or favourite shows. Inside the quick-commerce giant apps like Zepto and Blinkit as they are opened out of need, not out of interest in a brand. We made the best of users’ attention spans on these apps and brought them state-of-the-art solutions at the comfort of their screens.
LG washing machines, water purifiers, and refrigerators rethink how a family organises its home, providing convenience and innovation. Each one showed up without shouting. Each one asked a quiet question: Is your home ready for this?
That kind of presence builds something advertising alone cannot. Not just awareness, but the feeling that LG pays attention to your life, not just your purchase decision. It reaches beyond that and becomes Affinity. And it starts with Participation in people's everyday moments, not only their shopping times.