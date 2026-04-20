Independence Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a feeling that brings people together through pride, celebration, and shared moments. During this festive period, LG will be part of that spirit with one simple belief: participation creates affinity - when people experience a celebration with a brand instead of just seeing it, they build a stronger connection with it.

As the season moves forward, that same spirit of connection carries into several upcoming activities across the country.

With the monsoon season underway, the water purifier team is gearing up for a dedicated campaign to highlight the importance of clean and safe drinking water, especially during changing weather conditions that can impact water quality.

Alongside this, the French Door Refrigerator range will receive a fresh promotional push through influencer collaborations, bringing the product's premium design and smart features into everyday conversations with audiences through trusted digital creators.

From celebrating the nation's spirit of freedom to driving meaningful engagement through seasonal campaigns, influencer collaborations, and business innovation, LG continues to connect with people where it matters most - turning participation into lasting affinity, not just at the point of purchase, but through experiences that build real relationships.