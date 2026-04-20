Another Chapter in LG's Trust Story

Recognition is never just about a moment. It's about everything that leads to it. For LG, it comes from years of consistent product experience and consumer confidence, quietly building until an independent voice puts it into words.

LG was recently assessed as part of TRA's Brand Trust Report, a large-scale independent study conducted by TRA Research using its own trust-measurement framework. Alongside hundreds of other brands, LG was evaluated based on real consumer experience - not only what the brand claims about itself.

The outcome placed LG among the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands in India, with strong standing across Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Microwave Oven. More than a milestone, this recognition reflects the confidence consumers continue to place in LG and reinforces the brand's commitment to consistently delivering quality and innovation.

Being part of an independent evaluation like this reflects real confidence in the experiences a brand creates every day. When those experiences consistently meet expectations, trust is strengthened, and naturally, affinity follows.

As LG continues to innovate and create meaningful experiences, every interaction becomes another opportunity to deepen trust and build relationships that last.