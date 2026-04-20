LG Took the Story Back to Its Roots

Some stories can't be felt just through storytelling - they must be experienced. That experience begins with participation. It has shaped one of the PR team’s key initiatives, built on a simple belief: real affinity comes from letting people see the story for themselves, not just hear about it.

Therefore, this June, the Corporate PR team brought together six leading Indian media outlets - Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Fortune India, Digit, and PTI for an immersive journey into LG's world across South Korea. Instead of giving a traditional briefing, journalists experienced LG's R&D pipeline, innovative products, investments in robotics and automation, and the manufacturing excellence behind the products trusted by millions of Indian consumers every day.

Authenticity can't be created through a press note alone. It comes from being present, asking questions, and seeing innovation firsthand. And by giving journalists direct exposure to LG's technology leadership, the team enabled stories to be told with greater credibility, depth, and confidence.

When journalists experience a brand directly, trust becomes more authentic, and the stories they write resonate far beyond any announcement.

This trip reflected LG's continued commitment to building trust through direct engagement, proving that the strongest stories are the ones that people witness for themselves.