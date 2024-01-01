We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ITC Masterchef Frozen Food*
ITC Master Chef
Classic Aloo Tikki320g
Qty 8*
ITC Master Chef
Mumbai Vada Pops310g
Qty 24*
ITC Master Chef
Lebanese Falafel Kebab230g
Qty 18*
ITC Master Chef
Crunchy Chicken Nuggets450g
Qty 25*
ITC Master Chef
Chicken Seekh Kebab500g
Qty 10*
ITC Ready to Eat Recipes*
Chicken ChettinadNet Weight. 285g
Chicken DarbariNet Weight. 285g
Murgh MethiNet Weight. 285g
Yakhni PulaoNet Weight. 250g
Noormahal BiryaniNet Weight. 250g
Vegetable PulaoNet Weight. 250g
Dal MakhaniNet Weight. 285g
Pindi ChanaNet Weight. 285g
Navratan KormaNet Weight. 285g
Rajma MasalaNet Weight. 285g
Aloo MatarNet Weight. 285g
Matar PaneerNet Weight. 285g
Palak PaneerNet Weight. 285g
PongalNet Weight. 285g
Paneer MalaiNet Weight. 285g
Dal BukharaNet Weight. 285g
Paneer DarbariNet Weight. 285g
Yellow Dal TadkaNet Weight. 285g
Pav BhajiNet Weight. 285g
Mughlai PaneerNet Weight. 285g
Mirch Ka SalanNet Weight. 285g
Nawabi Kaju HalwaNet Weight. 200g
Awadhi Badam HalwaNet Weight. 200g
Jodhpuri Moong Dal HalwaNet Weight. 250g
Malabari Chicken StewNet Weight. 285g
Microwave Ovens Terms & Condition
The offer is applicable on select Models only: MJEN326SFW & MJEN326UFW. Products shown in the creative are for illustration only and, actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may differ from model to model. LG makes no express representation with respect to quality and performance of third party product, and LG shall not be directly or indirectly responsible/ liable for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, arising out of such third party benefits/service/gifts. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Court and shall be governed by the law applicable in India.
Details to use Scan To Cook Feature:
- Customer need to mandatorily register in LG ThinQ App
- Currently below ITC Master Chef Frozen Food packs only are available in the LG ThinQ App.
LG is not directly or indirectly responsible for quality, taste and contents of ITC products. Applicable ITC Master chef Food Pack Description:
|5 Frozen Food Items
|Sno
|ITC Recipe List for Scan to Cook
|Packet Weight
|Quantity Per Pack
|Type
|1
|Chicken Seekh kabab
|500 g
|10 pc
|Non-Veg
|2
|Crunchy Chicken Nuggets
|450 g
|24 pc
|Non-Veg
|3
|Classic Aloo Tikki
|320 g
|8 pc
|Veg
|4
|Labenese Falafel Kebabs
|230 g
|18 pc
|Veg
|5
|Mumbai vada pops
|310 g
|24 pc
|Veg
|25 Ready to Eat
|Sno
|ITC Recipe List for Scan to Cook
|Packet Weight
|Type
|1
|Chicken Chettinad
|285 g
|Non-Veg
|2
|Chicken Darbari
|285 g
|Non-Veg
|3
|Murgh Methi
|285 g
|Non-Veg
|4
|Yakhni Pulao
|250 g
|Non-Veg
|5
|Noormahal Biryani
|250 g
|Non-Veg
|6
|Malabari Chicken Stew
|285g
|Non-Veg
|7
|Vegetable Pulao
|250 g
|Veg
|8
|Dal Makhani
|285 g
|Veg
|9
|Pindi Chana
|285 g
|Veg
|10
|Navratan Korma
|285 g
|Veg
|11
|Rajma Masala
|285 g
|Veg
|12
|Aloo Matar
|285 g
|Veg
|13
|Matar Paneer
|285 g
|Veg
|14
|Palak Paneer
|285 g
|Veg
|15
|Paneer Butter Masala
|285 g
|Veg
|16
|Pongal
|285 g
|Veg
|17
|Paneer Malai
|285 g
|Veg
|18
|Dal Bukhara
|285 g
|Veg
|19
|Paneer Darbari
|285 g
|Veg
|20
|Yellow Dal Tadka
|285 g
|Veg
|21
|Pav Bhaji
|285 g
|Veg
|22
|Mughlai Paneer
|285 g
|Veg
|23
|Mirch Ka Salan
|285 g
|Veg
|24
|Nawabi Kaju Halwa
|200 g
|Veg
|25
|Awadhi Badam Halwa
|200 g
|Veg
|26
|Jodhpuri Monng Dal Halwa
|250 g
|Veg
MWO Features Disclaimers
- 30 Heart Friendly recipes certified by Heart Care Foundation Of India : Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.
- Ghee in 12 minutes* : Time may vary from model to model
- Indian Roti Basket - 28 Types of select type of Indian Roti’s are available in Auto Cook Menu. This may vary from model to model.
- 310 & 401 recipes are available in Auto cook Menu for respective models MJEN326UFW & MJEN326SFW