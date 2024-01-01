Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Microwave Ovens Scan to Cook Microwave Ovens Scan to Cook play

Cook smarter with LG ThinQ microwave

  • LG 32L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN326SFW, Black)

    BUY NOW

  • LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)

    BUY NOW

ITC Masterchef Frozen Food*

  • ITC Master Chef
    Classic Aloo Tikki

    320g
    Qty 8*

  • ITC Master Chef
    Mumbai Vada Pops

    310g
    Qty 24*

  • ITC Master Chef
    Lebanese Falafel Kebab

    230g
    Qty 18*

  • ITC Master Chef
    Crunchy Chicken Nuggets

    450g
    Qty 25*

  • ITC Master Chef
    Chicken Seekh Kebab

    500g
    Qty 10*

ITC Ready to Eat Recipes*

  • Chicken Chettinad

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Chicken Darbari

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Murgh Methi

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Yakhni Pulao

    Net Weight. 250g

  • Noormahal Biryani

    Net Weight. 250g

  • Vegetable Pulao

    Net Weight. 250g

  • Dal Makhani

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Pindi Chana

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Navratan Korma

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Rajma Masala

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Aloo Matar

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Matar Paneer

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Palak Paneer

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Palak Paneer

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Pongal

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Paneer Malai

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Dal Bukhara

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Paneer Darbari

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Yellow Dal Tadka

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Pav Bhaji

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Mughlai Paneer

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Mirch Ka Salan

    Net Weight. 285g

  • Nawabi Kaju Halwa

    Net Weight. 200g

  • Awadhi Badam Halwa

    Net Weight. 200g

  • Jodhpuri Moong Dal Halwa

    Net Weight. 250g

  • Malabari Chicken Stew

    Net Weight. 285g

Steps to Follow