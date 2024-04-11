LG CineBeam Q Terms and Conditions

Free LG ToneFree to first 20 buyers

For more detail participants can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

[1.] Fill in Enquiry Form before Pre-booking & Win LG ToneFree

[1.1.] By submitting the Enquiry form on the Product Page before Pre-booking, an Individual, stands a chance to win LG ToneFree worth INR 14,999 on the purchase of LG CineBeam Projectors. By submitting the Enquiry Form, such Individual shall be deemed as a Participant of this offer. The Participant agrees to the terms and conditions of this Offer and agrees to shares his/her personal information with LGEIL. The Participant should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant agrees to abide by the same. The Participant should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By filling the Enquiry Form the Participant expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable offer terms and conditions. [1.2.] Participants who submits the Enquiry Form` between 10th June to 16th June 2024 (23:59PM) are eligible for win LG ToneFree worth INR 14,999 on the purchase of LG CineBeam Projectors

1.1. [1.3.] The Pre-Book period starts from 17th June to 28th June 2024(23:59PM)

[1.4.] Only 20 Participants who had duly submitted the Enquiry form on the Product Page before the Pre-booking period and make purchase of the product within the Pre-book period, will stand a chance to win LG ToneFree. Prior registration as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup) is required under this offer. In case any the condition fails then Participant shall be disqualified. The selection of such winners shall be based on first come first basis. The decision of LGEIL shall be final and binding.

1.2. This offer is open to Citizens of India only above 18 years of age. Participation in the offer is voluntary.

1.3. Income tax, gift tax, or any other statutory levies, if any, as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges. 1.4.[1.5.] This offer is applicable on available on LG CineBeam model only and may change without prior notice. 1.5. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.

1.6. LGEIL shall not be liable for any incorrect information/or any information not provided by the Winner. 1.7. LGEIL reserves the right to use the winners’s names, photo or any other details and for promotion and post-coverage of the Offer and other marketing activities in Future on LG's social media platforms and other platforms. 1.8. LGEIL at its sole discretion reserves the right to award an alternative prize in exceptional circumstances to vary, amend or withdraw this competition on reasonable notice. Winner shall not be entitled to make any claim in regard to an alternative prize, if being offered, under this offer. 1.9. LGEIL has the right to dismiss participant's entry at its sole discretion including but not limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:



A. Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Offer B. Use of false or other people's personal information for entry. C. Multiple entries using multiple accounts. D. Using any software program or unfair means or any other means.

E. Any other violation of terms & conditions of the offer

F.[A.] Get upto 38% off

a During LG CineBeam Q Pre-Book period, a discount upto 38% is applicable on the product. b The offer is valid from 17th June to 28th June 2024 (23:59PM) c The offer is valid only on LG CineBeam model (HU710PB)

G.[B.] 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

a.[d.] This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% on select models.

b.[e.] Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user. c.[f.] Prior registration as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions. d.[h.] Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same e.[g.] This Offer may change without prior notice. f.[i.] The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

H.[C.] No Cost Emi and Cash back

a. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). b. Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'24~Jun'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed. [c.] Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant

10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y