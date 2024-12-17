We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms and Conditions
CATEGORY
Model
Refrigerator
GL-T492NPZR
Refrigerator
GL-S422SPTY
Refrigerator
GL-S422SETY
Refrigerator
GL-L257CPZ3
Refrigerator
GR-B24FQGJB
Refrigerator
GL-B257HDS3
Washing Machine
FHV1409Z4M
Washing Machine
FHP1411Z9B
Washing Machine
FHD1107STB
Washing Machine
THD10SWP
Washing Machine
T90AJMB1Z
Washing Machine
FWT1310PB
Water Purifier
WW146RPLB
Water Purifier
WW146RPLC
Water Purifier
WW155NPB
Water Purifier
WW184EPB
Water Purifier
WW184EPC
Dishwasher
DFB532FP
Dishwasher
DFB512FP
Air Conditioner
US-Q18JNXE1
Air Conditioner
US-Q19BNZE
Air Conditioner
US-Q14ENZE
Air Conditioner
US-Q24ENXE
Air Conditioner
US-H19VNXE
3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.
4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 3rd April 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.
5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.
6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.
7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.
8. All Product images are for illustration only.