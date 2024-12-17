Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Terms and Conditions

 
1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website).

 

2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.
 

CATEGORY

Model

Refrigerator

GL-T492NPZR

Refrigerator

GL-S422SPTY

Refrigerator

GL-S422SETY

Refrigerator

GL-L257CPZ3

Refrigerator

GR-B24FQGJB

Refrigerator

GL-B257HDS3

Washing Machine

FHV1409Z4M

Washing Machine

FHP1411Z9B

Washing Machine

FHD1107STB

Washing Machine

THD10SWP

Washing Machine

T90AJMB1Z

Washing Machine

FWT1310PB

Water Purifier

WW146RPLB

Water Purifier

WW146RPLC

Water Purifier

WW155NPB

Water Purifier

WW184EPB

Water Purifier

WW184EPC

Dishwasher

DFB532FP

Dishwasher

DFB512FP

Air Conditioner

US-Q18JNXE1

Air Conditioner

US-Q19BNZE

Air Conditioner

US-Q14ENZE

Air Conditioner

US-Q24ENXE

Air Conditioner

US-H19VNXE

 

3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.

 

4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 3rd April 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

 

5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.

 

6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.

 

7. Governing Law:  These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.

 

8. All Product images are for illustration only.