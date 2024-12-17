1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website).

2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.

CATEGORY Model Refrigerator GL-T492NPZR Refrigerator GL-S422SPTY Refrigerator GL-S422SETY Refrigerator GL-L257CPZ3 Refrigerator GR-B24FQGJB Refrigerator GL-B257HDS3 Washing Machine FHV1409Z4M Washing Machine FHP1411Z9B Washing Machine FHD1107STB Washing Machine THD10SWP Washing Machine T90AJMB1Z Washing Machine FWT1310PB Water Purifier WW146RPLB Water Purifier WW146RPLC Water Purifier WW155NPB Water Purifier WW184EPB Water Purifier WW184EPC Dishwasher DFB532FP Dishwasher DFB512FP Air Conditioner US-Q18JNXE1 Air Conditioner US-Q19BNZE Air Conditioner US-Q14ENZE Air Conditioner US-Q24ENXE Air Conditioner US-H19VNXE

3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.

4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 3rd April 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.

6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.

7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.

8. All Product images are for illustration only.