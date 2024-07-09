This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

CATG Model Coupon Value (In INR) REF GL-B199OBEY 399 REF GL-D201ASCY 399 REF GL-S342SPZX 699 REF GL-S312SPZX 699 REF GL-B257HDS3 3499 REF GL-L257CPZ3 3999 REF GR-H812HLHM 5399 RAC TS-Q19BNZE 1199 RAC TS-Q12CNXE1 899 MWO MJEN326SFW 599 MWO MC2886BRUM 399 DW DFB424FM 999 WPR WW156RPTB 399 WPR WW176GPBW 399

The Coupon is valid from 13th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com .

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same. LG shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.