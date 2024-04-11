This outlines the terms and conditions for the Back to School Sale ("Offer") offered by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("We" or "Us").

By availing and participating in the Offer the customer agrees and accept a terms and conditions of the said website, and agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. Customer also agrees and accepts the LG’s privacy policy published at www.lg.com/in/privacy. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purpose of this Offer and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ().

1. Offer is only applicable on limited Monitors.

2. Offer is valid from 5th July 2024 to 7th Jul 2024 (23:59pm).



3. Additional discount can be availed by the customer by using below Coupon code depending upon the value and is only valid for orders placed on lg.com/in.



Models RRP(In INR) % Discount Coupon Code Below 20K 20% LGBTS20 21K-40K 25% LGBTS25 41K-80K 30% LGBTS35 81K and above 40% LGBTS40

1. Discount code is not valid in conjunction with any other voucher code or offer, unless otherwise stated.

2. We reserve the right to decline orders where, in its opinion, a coupon code is invalid.



3. ProCoupon codes are only valid on specific products, while stocks last and may be withdrawn at any time.



4. Only one coupon code can be used per order, per person/customer.



5. To avail this Offer, Customer needs to sign up and register itself on as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ).



6. Products are available for purchase without the Offer as well.



7. Finance option, if available, is at the sole discretion of the financer.



8. In the event of product return, refunds will be given for the value of the original purchase, i.e.: With applied discount. Not at the RRP of the item.



9. In the event of part of the order being returned, the monetary value returned will be the value of the item/s at the time of the transaction, ie: with discount applied. The promotional discount will not be applied to replacement items. If the offer is still valid at the time of making a return you should place a new order using the original coupon code.



10. LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw this Offer at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.



5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member



1. This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% .

2. Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user. .

3. Offer is applicable on available products and may change without any prior notice.

4. The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

5. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice.

6. By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of thise Privacy Policy ___________and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.





