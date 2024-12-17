This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the Participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.







1. Offer Description

Offer 1: Buy 2 LG products and Get additional 7% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

Offer 2: Buy 3 LG products and Get additional 10% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

Participant/user can get Additional discounts on LG products when purchasing select multiple LG products from the below table during the promotional period (as mentioned below).

Category Model Refrigerator GL-S422SPZX Refrigerator GL-B257HDSY Refrigerator GL-S262SESX Refrigerator GL-B257HWBY Washing Machine FHP1209Z5M Washing Machine FHD0905SWM Washing Machine FHB1207Z2M Washing Machine FHB1208Z4M Audio RNC5 Audio XO2TBK Audio S90TY

2. Discount Period

The Promotion offer is effective starting on February 12th, 2025 and ends on March 18th , 2025 or until stock lasts, whichever is earlier.

3. Eligibility

This offer is available to all users, including both registered users on LG.com as LG Member and guest users who are not registered at LG.com .

This offer is available on LG.com only and not on any other channel of purchase.

If the user wishes to register himself as a Member on LG.com the Participant/users should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the LG website, and proceed only if the Participant/users agrees to abide by the same. The Participant/users will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant/users should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant/users expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

4. Usage

4.1 Customers who add three (3) products from different product categories (e.g., one (1) Refrigerator, one (1) Washing Machine, and one (1) Audio ) in a single transaction shall be eligible for a 10% discount.

4.2 Customers may add any two (2) products, irrespective of category, to qualify for the 7% offer.

4.3 This Promotional offer is available on Select Products and Models as mentioned in the offer.

4.4 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

4.5 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

4.6 This Promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/Coupon. If there are any other offers which are applicable on the Select Product and the Participant/user wishes to use Discount under this offer once applied any other offers which are applicable on the product would be canceled/unavailable on the Select Product.

4.7 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.

4.8 The Promotional offer will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the select products and on the basis of number of products added (as per Offer 1 &2). However, it would be upon the Customer to opt-in for the offer or not.

4.9 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

4.10 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement www.lg.com/in/privacy , and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

4.11 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotional offer at any time without giving notice.

4.12 Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

4.13 LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period of the Offer. LG reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion.