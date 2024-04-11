The following terms and conditions (“T&C”) shall govern the relationship between LG Electronics India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as “LG/Company”) and the Contestant(s)/Customer(s) (defined below hereinafter) and shall be applicable to the ‘Celebration of Smile” Lucky Draw contest organized by the Company (hereinafter referred to as “Program”) that shall be available on purchase of LG products from www.LG.com/in (“Platform”) between 24th May 2024 to 11th June 2024(“Offer Period”).

Offers

• Up To 53% discount valid for LG Air Conditioners Model: TS - Q10ENXE • Up To 22.5% cash back offer valid for LG Microwave Oven Model MJEN326SFW.DBKQILN • Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company and is at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever.

Lucky draw terms and condition

Customer will be eligible to participate in Program under Celebration of Smiles offer and get a chance to win select LG products. The participation in the Lucky Draw Program is voluntary. By participating in the Program, the Customers shall be deemed to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the terms and conditions of the Program and further agree to irrevocably bound by these T&C. This offer is applicable on purchase of all the LG’s Home Appliances, Home Entertainment and IT products (not applicable on accessories or AMC purchase) from the Platform. The aforementioned lucky draw offers are valid throughout India except the state of Tamil Nadu in compliance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prize Scheme (Prohibition) Act, 1979. Consumer will get a chance to win LG’s products which will include LG’s Refrigerator, OLED TV, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier, Dishwasher, IT products, CAV, Air Conditioner etc. under LG’s Celebration of Smiles. Two (2) lucky winner will be selected daily on a random basis by virtue of a lucky draw across India except the state of Tamil Nadu. Prizes won by the winners of the aforementioned lucky draws cannot be redeemed for cash at any of time. Lucky draw winners will have to collect their prizes from the location/address provided to them via email/phone/SMS by LG. Winners needs to show their valid Govt. ID proof and original invoice of the product purchased by them at the time of participating in the lucky draw, to the LG representative. Offer is only valid on the products purchased through Platform. In the event, winners of a lucky draw fail to respond to the email/WhatsApp/ SMS sent by us within a period of 7 (seven) days or are found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Terms and Conditions, the winners will be deemed to have forfeited their right to claim the prize and consequently the next participant, chosen by virtue of a lucky draw, will be eligible to claim the prize.

Our responsibility, therefore, is limited to informing the winners by email/call/WhatsApp or SMS and Company shall not be liable to send any follow-up email/call/WhatsApp or SMS to the winners.

Images shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual products may vary due to product enhancement. Consumer who have purchased LG product from LG.COM during the Offer Period gets automatically registered for lucky draw.

If a consumer cancels the product after purchase and emerges as a Lucky Winner during randomized draw, then his/her candidature stands cancelled.

The gift announced during Lucky Draw is final and will not be changed with any other product or redeemed in lieu of cash.

Once product purchase is complete, a customer will receive a message for confirming the automatic registration for lucky draw. One mobile number can be registered only once. For more than one purchases, customer can register more than once with a different mobile number. Lucky Draw winners will be contacted by LG. The winner decided by LG and will be final and decision of LG on all aspects including with regard to administering the Program shall be final and binding on the Contestant.. By participating and registering for these offers, customer expressly gives his consent to LG to be contacted for marketing and promotional activities. The Contestant unconditionally agrees not to make any claim or raise any complaint against the Company and/or its officers, directors, employees, group company or any authorized third-party agency in this respect.

Applicable taxes including but not limited to income tax, gift tax or any other statutory tax liability that arises in connection with the prize(s) and is applicable from time to time will be solely borne by the lucky draw winners. Winner of the Draw will get 7 days from the intimation and/or announcement of draw result to pay the applicable taxes. LG will send emails to winner(s) from serviceindia@lge.com for making the applicable taxes payment Post making the online payment against the applicable taxes, consumer shall be liable to share the screenshot of successful payment to serviceindia@lge.com. Please note that the consumer needs to make the TDS Payment & share the actual screenshot of the final TDS Payment made to LG within {15} days of receipt of winner intimation e-mail from LG, else the award will be considered forfeited.

Contestant gives the Company the right to publish for editorial, advertising, promotional, marketing and/or other purposes and in any media, Contestant’s and/or winner’s name, image, and/or photographs of the Contestant.

All winning Contestants are subject to verification, including without limitation, verification of eligibility as deemed appropriate by the Company and in case contestants failed to provide/substantiate the information provided to the Company, then the Company in its sole discretion, shall have the right to disqualify the winning Contestant(s) without any liability.

The Company reserves the right to extend, cancel, discontinue, prematurely withdraw, change, alter or modify this Program or any part thereof at its sole discretion at any time during its validity and without notice, as shall be required in view of business exigencies and/or changes by regulatory authority and/or statutory changes and/or force majeure events including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters, riot, strike, lockdown etc. and the same shall be binding on the Contestants.

LGEIL is committed for the protection of personal information/ data received from the customer and every information/data provided by the customer under this Program and shall be retained, stored, protected by LGEIL as per its privacy policy available at www.lg.com/in/privacy . By availing this offer, customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accepted the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to this program.

Contestant hereby agrees to indemnify and keep the Company, its associated companies, and their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors and agents, indemnified against any and all losses, claims (including but not limited to third party claims), injuries, costs, fees, fines, penalties, taxes, charges and any other liability arising out of any act of omission, commission, fraud, negligence or misconduct by the Contestant.

These Terms and Conditions shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of India and the courts in New Delhi shall have the jurisdiction to adjudicate any dispute arising out of these Terms and Conditions.