This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability. The Coupon is valid from 5th March, 2025 to 16th March, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Category Model Coupon Value (In INR) Audio SC9S.DINDLLK 7998 Audio SP8A.DINDLLK 2299 Audio S77TY.CINDLLK 5249 Audio SQ70TY.AINDLLK 1500 Audio S70TY.AINDLLK 2799 Audio S65TR.AINDLLK 2499 Audio SNC4R.DINDLLK 1999 Audio S40T.DINDLLK 1499 Audio SPQ8-S.DINDLLK 2088 Audio S90TY.DINDLLK 13998 Audio S95TR.DINDLLK 12749

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com .

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous: