TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
Validity:
The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability. The Coupon is valid from 5th March, 2025 to 16th March, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.
Category
Model
Coupon Value (In INR)
Audio
SC9S.DINDLLK
7998
Audio
SP8A.DINDLLK
2299
Audio
S77TY.CINDLLK
5249
Audio
SQ70TY.AINDLLK
1500
Audio
S70TY.AINDLLK
2799
Audio
S65TR.AINDLLK
2499
Audio
SNC4R.DINDLLK
1999
Audio
S40T.DINDLLK
1499
Audio
SPQ8-S.DINDLLK
2088
Audio
S90TY.DINDLLK
13998
Audio
S95TR.DINDLLK
12749
Redemption:
The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.
Restrictions:
The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.
Miscellaneous:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/login), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.